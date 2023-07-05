Chevrons stars gutted after World Cup heartbreak 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team captain Craig Ervine admitted that his players are gutted after they failed to clinch a spot at the World Cup to be played in India later this year following disappointing defeat against Scotland in a crucial qualifying match in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The Chevrons were on the verge of qualifying for the global tournament as they only needed a victory over Scotland in Bulawayo.

The hosts however capitulated under the weight of expectations as they were bowled out for 203 chasing down 234.

Zimbabwe’s last hurdle collapse brought back bitter memories of their shock defeat against minnows UAE in 2018 which also cost them a place at the 2019 World Cup.

Ervine admitted that they did well with the ball but Chris Sole’s first two overs played a major role in unsettling the entire Zimbabwe batting line-up.

RELATED: Scotland knock Zimbabwe out to raise World Cup hopes, Ireland beat Nepal in thriller

“Everybody is gutted, it is always nice to put the demons from 2018 behind us and had we won today, nobody would have been asking about that but unfortunately, we didn’t,” Ervine said in the post-match presentation.

Despite the team’s failure to seal a spot for the World Cup 2023, Ervine said he was still proud of his team for the performances they pulled off throughout the tournament.

Prior to the losses against Sri Lanka and Scotland, Zimbabwe had posted convincing wins against Nepal, Netherlands, USA, West Indies and Oman as they looked well poised to make a return to the World Cup.

The Zimbabwe captain specifically pointed out Sean Williams for his exceptional efforts with the bat as well as the ball during the qualifiers.

“I am extremely proud of the way boys have played right through the tournament, Williams has been fantastic and we can take a lot of positives away. We are really thankful for the crowd that has come and supported us, cricket has changed in the last year or so and that is because of the way we are playing. We are playing an exciting brand of cricket and that is the reason the crowd are coming out to support us,” Ervine signed off.