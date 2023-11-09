Chevrons to finish year with home series against Ireland

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Cricket team will be hoping to finish the year on a high note when host Ireland in a six-match limited-overs series at Harare Sports Club next month.

The tour will consist of three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches and as many One-Day International (ODI) games.

In a packed schedule ahead of the festive season, Zimbabwe and Ireland will first meet in the T20Is set for December 7, 9 and 10 before they clash again in the ODI series where the fixtures are scheduled for December 13, 15 and 17.

All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Ireland last toured Zimbabwe for bilateral cricket in January this year.

Zimbabwe won the T20I series 2-1, while the ODI series was shared at one apiece after rain washed out the last game.

The upcoming series will be an opportunity for head coach Dave Houghton and his charges to finish what has been a disappointing year on a high.

After a promising start to the year, the Chevrons missed out on qualification for the ongoing ICC World Cup while they also recently slumped to a T20 series defeat in Namibia.

Ranking points will also be at stake for both teams during the series.

The Chevrons are ranked 11th in both the ICC T20I and ODI rankings while Ireland is ranked 12th and 13th respectively.