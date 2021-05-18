Chibuku Cup Fixtures Released, Bosso, CAPS, DeMbare Get Easy Opening Matches

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S traditional football giants Highlanders, Dynamos, and CAPS United will be hoping for positive starts to the Chibuku Super Cup this weekend after they were handed fairly easy opening round fixtures for the season-opening cup competition which kicks off on Saturday.

Defending champions Highlanders will begin their title defence against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields on Sunday. The Bulawayo giants are in Group 2 alongside Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Cheifs, and Bulawayo City who will also play their matches at Barbourfields in Bulawayo.

Harare giants Dynamos who Group 1 alongside CAPS United, Herentals, Harare City, ZPC Kariba, and Herentals will get their campaign underway with a tie against The Students this Sunday at 3 pm.

CAPS United face Yadah on Saturday at 3 pm while Harare City host ZPC Kariba at 3 pm on Sunday to complete matchday one of Group 1. All the matches are set for the National Sports Stadium.

Action for Group 2 will see Bulawayo City facing Chicken Inn at 11 am on Saturday.

FC Platinum will kick-start their campaign against WhaWha at Mandava Stadium at 1 pm on Saturday with the Zvishavane-based venue also set to host the other Group 4 match pitting Ngezi Platinum Stars against Triangle United on Sunday at 11 am.

The matches will be played in a home and away format albeit at the same venue.

The Chibuku Super Cup tournament which marks the return of domestic football since the local game was put on hold in March 2020 due to the pandemic is serving as the curtain-raiser to the 2021 Premier Soccer League season which will start in July.

According to the tournament format adopted by the Premier Soccer League, the 18 topflight clubs have been placed in four groups with the pool winners and runners-up advancing to the quarter-finals.

Four venues – National Sports Stadium in Harare, Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium, Mandava in Zvishavane, and Sakubva in Mutare – will host the games.

The online television station, ZTN will stream the games live on their Social Media platforms and YouTube channel which will be available to anyone, even outside Zimbabwe.

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo City FC vs Chicken Inn FC (Group 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 11 am), Whawha FC vs FC Platinum (Group 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1 pm), CAPS United FC vs Yadah FC (Group 1 – National Sports Stadium 3 pm), Tenax CS FC vs Black Rhinos FC (Group 3 – Sakubva Stadium 3 pm)

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Triangle United FC (Group 4 – Mandava Stadium, 11 am), Harare City FC vs ZPC Kariba FC (Group 1 – National Sports Stadium, 11 am), Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Highlanders FC (Group 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1 pm), Herentals FC vs Dynamos FC (Group 1 – National Sports Stadium, 3 pm), Manica Diamonds FC vs Cranborne Bullets FC Group 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 3 pm)