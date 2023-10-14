Chibuku Road to Fame finals on Saturday; US$15,000 up for grabs 

Feli Nandi will perform at the Chibuku Road to Fame grand finale

Feli Nandi will perform at the Chibuku Road to Fame grand finale

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TEN budding musicians from Zimbabwe’s provinces will battle it out for the Chibuku Road to Fame title Saturday, at Takashinga Cricket Club in Highfield, Harare.

The winner will receive a US$15,000 cash prize and a lucrative recording contract for their debut album. Second and third place will receive US$10,000 and US$7,000, respectively.

Organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and sponsored by Delta Beverages, The Chibuku Road to Fame music competition is aimed at developing music from the grassroots level.

The competition started at a provincial level in September, and winners from each province have now advanced to the national finals.

Famous Mighty Boys (Mashonaland East), 911 (Midlands), Hi-Five (Mashonaland Central), Deze raWasu Mbira (Manicaland), Kweseka (Matabeleland North) and Gutu Stars (Masvingo) will be aiming for the main crown.

Mazwi (Harare), Ziyaduma Express (Matabeleland South), Visionaries (Mashonaland West) and The Royal Band (Bulawayo) complete the line-up.

A star-studded line-up of veteran musicians will perform at the grand finale, including Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso, dancehall chanters Tocky Vibes, Jah Master and songbird Feli Nandi.

Other performers include Ndunge Yut, Pumacol, Bazooker and the Chillspot family.

The Chibuku Road to Fame competition has been a unique opportunity for budding musicians to showcase their talent and launch their careers.