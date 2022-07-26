Chibuku Super Cup Back 

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman, Farai Jere has expressed joy at the launch of this year’s Chibuku Super Cup, saying the tournament will aid in further shaking off the Covid-19 effects on the beloved game.

Chibuku last year committed to a three year partnership with the PSL with an option to review.

“We are grateful to Chibuku Super for coming back with Chibuku Super Cup and we are very excited…when they launched this last year when they committed to a three year partnership with the PSL with an option to review, covid-19 came. We thought we were going to have problems but they are here reaffirming to partnership with the PSL,” Jere said.

He added: “We are looking forward to a very exciting tournament and hope the teams are going to bring the entertainment.”

Jere said the fans will have an opportunity to enjoy a double dose of local football with full access to the stadiums.

“August will be a busy month with our league and the Chibuwe Super Cup,” said Jere.

Here is a full list of the first Round of Fixtures

Home Team VS Away Team

CHICKEN INN FC VS HARARE CITY FC

FC PLATINUM VS TENAX CS FC

DYNAMOS FC VS CRANBORNE / WHAWHA

MANICA DIAMONDS VS YADAH FC

TRIANGLE UTD FC VS HIGHLANDERS FC

BLACK RHINOS VS CAPS UTD FC

NGEZI PLATINUM VS HERENTALS

BULAWAYO CHIEFS VS ZPC KARIBA / BULAWAYO CITY