Chibuku Super Cup Suspended Again, As Govt Announces Fresh Ban On Sports

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe government through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has yet again pulled the plug on the Chibuku Super Cup after announcing a fresh suspension on all sporting disciplines on Friday.

The SRC only gave exception to the Warriors squad preparing for the COSAFA Cup, the national cricket team which is hosting Bangladesh, athletes preparing for the Olympics and Paralympic Games and boxer Charles Manyuchi’s title fight with Ugandan Mahommed Sebyala this afternoon.

The Chibuku Super Cup which only resumed on Wednesday after another suspension a fortnight ago was one of the major casualties of the new measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Zimbabwe on Thursday recorded 1357 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths bringing the total number of active cases to 10 002 and deaths to 1808.

Almost all sporting disciplines had recently been allowed to continue while adhering to measures put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to mitigate the spread of the virus.

However, after the recent increase in Covid-19 positive cases the SRC revealed that all sporting disciplines include those which has recently been given permission to resume their activities would also suspend.

On Friday, the SRC announced that all sports, including those initially deemed as “low risk” have been suspended with effect from Saturday.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby notifies members of the public that in light of the continued surge in covid-19 infections ALL sporting activities and events are hereby suspended with effect from Saturday the 3rd of July 2021 (inclusive). This suspension will be reviewed on a weekly basis,” the SRC said.

“The only exemptions to this directive include-:

Athletes preparing for the 2021 Paralympic and Olympic games, Cricket in so far as it relates to the current tour by Bangladesh, Football in so far as it relates to the country’s participation in the COSAFA Cup and, The Charles Manyuchi title bout which will proceed.

The SRC said it would be communicating the new Covid-19 protocols to sporting disciplines which have been given a special waiver while they also encouraged national sports associations to have their athletes vaccinated.

“Enhanced COVID-19 protocols are being communicated directly to these codes, which should be stringently adhered to. For the avoidance of doubt this suspension extends to the ZIFA-PSL tournament for the Chibuku Super Cup and all sports previously classified as low risk. All national sports associations, clubs, gyms, and related stakeholders should abide by this suspension without exception.

SRC added: “The SRC will continue to liaise with the Government. However, in the meantime, national sports associations are strongly urged to encourage their members to undergo vaccination, particularly those with members participating at a national level. Associations may contact the SRC for any assistance regarding access to nationally approved COVID-19 vaccines.”