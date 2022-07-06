Chicken Inn dominate PSL’s June monthly awards

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN coach Joey Antipas and striker Brian Muza have bagged their second individual accolades of the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership season after being voted Coach of the Month and Player of the Month for June.

It is the second time this season that the duo of Antipas and Muza have picked up the topflight league’s monthly awards together following another haul in February.

Individually Antipas has now won the monthly awards three times after being honoured in February, March and this month.

The PSL announced on Tuesday that the duo was voted the best for June, giving Antipas and Muza something to smile about following Saturday’s 3-0 home drubbing by champions FC Platinum.

In June, teams played two games, with Chicken Inn winning both against Triangle United (1-0) at Gibbo Stadium and a 4-1 demolition of Cranborne Bullets 4-1 in Mutare.

Muza has scored 10 goals and has been a consistent performer for Chicken Inn and his performances are why they are challenging for the championship.

The bustling striker is the league’s second-highest scorer in the league with 10 goals, a goal behind William Manondo of Caps United.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya, FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza are the other coaches who have won the Coach of the Month award this season.

In the player of the month category only Manondo, Bill Antonio and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya are the other players who have won the best player of the month so far this season.