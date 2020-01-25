Chicken Inn dumps three old horses ahead of 2020 season

By Mbekezeli Ncube

FORMER Zimbabwe premier soccer league champions, Chicken Inn have released three senior players from their squad, the club posted on their twitter Saturday.

The Gamecocks offloaded former Highlanders and How Mine midfielder Simon Munawa, former Shabani Mine midfielder Joe Nyabinde as well as defender Ben Nyahunzwi.

“We had good laughs, we cried together, celebrated together. Thank you for everything boys, here is wishing you well as you make new memories. Once a Gamecock always one, forward march @Joe Nyabinde, Ben Nyahunzvi and Simon Munawa,” read Chicken Inn’s official Twitter handle.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Joey Antipas confirmed the trio’s departure and said the club is targeting new players.

He did not shade more light or name those that are on the 2019 premier league runners up’s plans for the new season.

“Yes, the we have parted ways with the three players; they played a massive part for the team. I wish them the very best in their futures and teams they will join.

“Players come and players go just like coaches come and go, that is the game of football. Yes, we are targeting new faces in the club but unfortunately, I am not at liberty to discuss the replacements,” said Mafero as Antipas is affectionately known.

A source close to NewZimbabwe.com told our reporter that Chicken Inn have so far confirmed the signings of four players in relegated Mushowani Stars’ Clive Dzingai, McClive Phiri from Highlanders, Ian Nekati from champions FC Platinum and Paddington Nyamakura from relegated Walter Magaya owned Yadah Stars.