Chicken Inn fly to the top, Dynamos finally win

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas's charges have taken the lead in the title race

CHICKEN Inn displaced CAPS United at the top of the log after securing a crucial 1-0 victory over Mushowani Stars at Trojan while FC Platinum also moved into second position with a 2-0 win against Manica Diamonds at Vengere on a thrilling match-day 30 in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

With CAPS United only in action Thursday, when they face a tough ZPC Kariba at Rufaro, the chasing duo had an opportunity to pile pressure on the leaders by securing wins in their matches.

And they did just that with Chicken Inn’s victory lifting them to the top of the log on 52 points from 30 matches while FC Platinum are also on the same number of points but only second due to an inferior goal difference.

The Gamecocks, who were without their coach Joey Antipas, who is in camp with the Warriors, got their solitary goal from midfielder Innocent Muchaneka in the 48th minute.

FC Platinum made good use of the opportunity after beating Manica Diamonds 2-0 thanks to goals from Gift Mbweti and Rodwell Chinyengetere at Vengere.

Mbweti gave the visitors the lead just 16 minutes into the match before Chinyengetere doubled FC Platinum’s advantage in the 69th minute to secure all three points for the Lizwe Sweswe-coached side.

Makepekepe, who are now one point behind the leaders, can however reclaim their lead at the top if they can overcome ZPC Kariba.

Meanwhile, Dynamos finally ended their dismal run of eight consecutive draws with a 2-1 victory over Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

Promising young defender Emmanuel Jalai scored the opening goal on the stroke of half-time but the lead was cancelled out by Denver Mukamba who scored against his former side two minutes into the second half.

Striker Evans Katema scored the winner just moments from the hour mark to give Dynamos a victory which lifted them into fifth position on the log, with 43 points.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders maintained their unbeaten run under new coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh after coming from a goal down to salvage a point against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda scored from the spot six minutes from full time to break the hearts of Ngezi supporters who looked on course to securing all three points after Donald Teguru had breached Bosso’s defence in the 34th minute.

It was Bosso’s second successive stalemate after another recent draw against Dynamos and the result means they drop one place on the log to eighth on 41 points.

FULL Premier Soccer League results

Wednesday: Highlanders 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chapungu 1-2 Dynamos, Manica Diamonds 0-2 FC Platinum, Mushowani Stars 0-1 Chicken Inn, Triangle United 1-1 Herentals, Harare City 2-2 TelOne, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Hwange, Black Rhinos 0-1 Yadah