Chicken Inn go top as Dynamos and CAPS Utd drop points

By Sports Reporter

Former champions Chicken Inn shot to the top of the log standings after pulling off a stunning victory over defending champions FC Platinum in Zvishavane on Saturday.

The victory was Chicken Inn’s first over the two time champions in nine attempts while the Joey Antipas coached side became the third team to top the Castle Lager Premier League log standings in a space of a week.

FC Platinum emerged as the top team following last weakend’s fixture inspite of a 2 – 0 defeat to Triangle and were replaced by CAPS United midweek as a riveting title race unravels.

A brace by winger Valentine Kadonzvo gave Chicken Inn a two goal cushion while Cameroonian Albert Eonde got the face saver for the hosts.

FC Platinum, who are also competing in the Caf Champions League, have struggled on the domestic league with just one win in the six matches.

Meanwhile, a frustrating afternoon for Dynamos saw the team fail to come within touching distance of the leading pack after playing to a drab nil all stalemate against relegation haunted Telone FC.

However, the Harare giants moved up to fifth on the log standings with 33 points, five behind the new leaders Chicken Inn.

CAPS United ceded the top spot to Chicken Inn after playing a six goals thriller with bottom side Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve.

Hugh Chikosa gave the hosts an early lead from the penalty spot before Joel Ngodzo curled in a free-kick to equalise for the visitors.

Shadreck Nyahwa would thrust the hosts back into the lead after capitalising on a defensive mix-up but striker John Zhuwawu restored parity in the 60th minute.

Chikosa grabbed his second of the day to put Chiefs in the lead for the third time in the match and Zhuwawu ensured a share of the spoils after completing his brace late on.

Bruno Mtigo and Arial Makopa were on target as Ngezi Platinum Stars beat Herentals 2-0 at the Baobab.

FULL Results:

Dynamos 0-0 TelOne

Bulawayo Chiefs 3-3 Caps United

FC Platinum 1-2 Chicken Inn

Ngezi Platinum 2-0 Herentals

Sunday Fixtures

Chapungu vs Triangle (Ascot)

Manica Diamonds vs Hwange ( Vengere)

Highlanders vs Mushowani (Barbourfields)

Black Rhinos vs Harare City ( Rufaro)