Chidzambwa drops Katsande from Warriors AFCON qualifier

By Leopold Munhende

KAIZER CHIEFS hard man Willard Katsande has failed to make it into Sunday Chidzambwa’s Zimbabwe Warriors squad set for the decisive AFCON qualifier against Congo this month.

Chidzambwa refused to add more detail on his decision to drop the gritty midfielder for the 24 March encounter to be played at the giant National Sports Stadium.

Katsande had made a sensational return to the squad last October after a year in retirement following a disappointing 2017 AFCON tournament as captain.

“He just did not make it. Simple,” said Chidzambwa who led the nation to its first AFCON dance in 2004.

The former Warriors skipper will have to work for a place in the final AFCON squad should the Warriors book their ticket to Egypt for the continent’s biggest football tournament.

The squad, announced by team manager Walter Mupandare on Tuesday, is headlined by the inclusion of Leicester City’s Admiral Muskwe who has been getting local media attention, reliable forward Knowledge Musona and Marvellous Nakamba.

At club level, both Musona and Nakamba have been facing some difficulties in commanding first team appearances.

Nakamba was frozen out of Club Brugge’s starting eleven despite a stellar performances while Musona was eventually shipped to lower division side Lokeren after failing to command a first team jersey at Anderlecht in Belgium.

The Smiling Assassin was spotted at a Pentecostal church in Nigeria seeking divine intervention in his ‘waning’ career.

Probable first choice goalkeeper George Chigova was also called up alongside Edmore Sibanda of Witbank Spurs in the Absa premiership.

FC Platinum’s Petros Mhari has also been rewarded for his stellar performances in the CAF champions’ league by a call up.

Warriors 28 man squad

Goalkeepers

George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda, Petros Mhari

Defenders

Divine Lunga, Marshall Munetsi, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Godknows Murwira.

Midfielders

Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Richard Hachiro, Marvellous Nakamba, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Leeroy Mavhunga, Knowledge Musona, Ovidy Karuru, Butholezwe Ncube, Kelvin Lunga, Khama Billiat, Danny Phiri, Talent Chawapiwa.

Strikers

Tinotenda Kadewere, Evans Rusike, Admiral Muskwe, Knox Mutizwa, Abbas Amidu.