Chidzambwa nominated for top ANSA accolade

ZIMBABWE Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has been shortlisted amongst the nominees for the Coach of the Year for the rescheduled Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) to be held in Harare next month.

The ANSA awards which are run by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) were initially scheduled for December last year but were rescheduled to March 1 due to financial constraints.

Chidzambwa will battle for the coveted gong with national Sevens rugby team coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba and national netball side coach Lloyd Makunde.

The 66 year-old veteran coach led the Warriors to the Cosafa Cup last year following a 4-2 win over Zambia in the final in Polokwane, South Africa.

He is also on the verge of leading the national football team to the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in his career.

Meanwhile, Nyamutsamba led the Zimbabwe Sevens rugby side to the Africa Men’s Sevens title in Tunisia last year following a sock win over Kenya while Makunde guided the netball side to their maiden qualification for the World Cup to be held in Liverpool this year.

ANSA judges’ panel vice chairman Witness Mugulula expressed delight in that multiple national sports associations submitted nominees for the judges panel to adjudicate over.

“Individual categories were oversubscribed and we hope the Zimbabwe environment improves so that Zimbabweans produce their best,” he said, adding: “The problem we are getting is national sports association who sometimes fail to give nominations to the judges.”

ANNUAL NATIONAL SPORTS AWARDS 2018 TOP 3 FINALISTS

1. Junior Sportsman of the Year

• Ryan Gwidzima (SQUASH)

• Kenneth George Raynor(ROWING)

• Liam O Hara (SWIMMIG)

2. Junior Sports Woman of the Year with a Disability

• Moment Bhebhe(ATHLETICS VI–T13)

• Libetra Shoko(ATHLETICS VI–T13)

• Grace Nyamadzawo(ATHLETICS VI–T12)

3. Junior Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

• Tafadzwa Munyoro(ATHLETICS VI–T13)

• Ethan Mupfumura( GOLF- SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

• Sellasi Chiwisa(GOLF- SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

4. Sports Woman of the Year

• Grace Chirimhanzu(KARATE)

• Memory Chiwandire(KARATE)

• Paidaishe Zengeni(CHESS)

5. Sports Man of the Year

• Wilfred Mashaya(MARTIAL ARTS –KUBUDO)

• Samson Muripo(KARATE)

• Ben Follet Smith(GOLF)

6. Sports Woman of the year with a Disability

• Moleen Majoni(WHEELCHAIR RACING)

• Margaret Bangajena(WHEELCHAIR RACING)

• Lisa Burbidge(GOLF SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

7. Sportsman of the year with a Disability

• Elford Moyo(WHEELCHAIR RACING)

• Munyaradzi Musariri(GOLF SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

• Isaac Gutu(GOLF SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

8. Team of the year

• Sevens Rugby (The Cheetahs)

• Netball Senior Team(The Gems)

• Rowing Team