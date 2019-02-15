Chief advised on what to tell Billiat to recover lost form

Soccer Laduma

Kaizer Chiefs have been advised on what to tell Khama Billiat to help him rediscover the form that made him one of the best in the PSL.

Following an impressive start to his Chiefs career at the beginning of the season, Billiat has been subjected to criticism lately regarding his form.

Some Amakhosi fans feel that the Zimbabwean forward’s form has dipped and they have been demanding improved performances from him.

Billiat has started in 19 of the 20 Absa Premiership matches played by Chiefs so far this season and has scored four goals in the process.

The 28-year-old also scored two goals during their MTN8 run, earlier in the season, while he netted his other strikes during Chiefs’ CAF Confederation Cup campaign that did not last long.

Former Chiefs midfielder, Junior Khanye, believes that Coach Ernst Middendorp should advise Billiat to avoid falling frequently on the field.

“Kaizer Chiefs must try and talk to Khama Billiat to help him to improve on his game. Khama Billiat is a very exciting player to watch, but he must stop falling on the field. This thing of him falling all over the place time and again makes him look like he is an ordinary player, but Khama is extraordinary. He is a very talented player that Chiefs need to be at his best. He must work on his balance and the Chiefs coach should assist him on that,” said Khanye.

The former Amakhosi star believes that the Zimbabwean was lucky to have earned Chiefs a penalty during last weekend’s Soweto derby match against Orlando Pirates in what was adjudged by the match officials to be a foul on him by Asavela Mbekile.

“For me, that penalty that was given to Chiefs against Pirates was not a penalty. That was soft. The refereeing was questionable on that one. He (Billiat) must stop falling, because another referee, he won’t give a penalty for something like that. He is a very good player who deserves to be at Chiefs, but it’s these other little things that he should work on to improve his game,” added Khanye.