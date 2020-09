Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

CHIEF Tavengwa Zebediah D, better known as Chief Chiwundura passed on Wednesday aged 97.

This was confirmed in a tweet Wednesday by Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana.

“Chief Chiwundura has passed on at the age of 97. Condolences to his family and hid people. May His Soul Rest in Peace,” Mangwana said.

However, NewZimbabwe.com could not readily get into contact with the late Midlands traditional leader’s relatives for more details.