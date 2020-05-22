Chief Sues Kazembe, Matanga $300 000 After Cops Broke His Arm

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

IN a rare development, a traditional leader in Gweru is suing Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga for $300 000 after police officers recently broke his left arm.

The cops also damaged Chief Trymore Nhari’s chieftainship badge, three mobile phone handsets, wristwatch, and laptop.

He is being represented by Nosimilo Chanayiwa from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

In his court papers, Nhari recounted his ordeal at the hands of police details who assaulted him and his acquaintance, Shepherd Moyo twice on 30 April 2020 while the two were in Gweru’s central business district.

The chief is among scores of complainants suing the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) for violating their rights after they were brutalised during the current lockdown.

In Bulawayo, Weston Chadomba is demanding $300 000 as compensation after he was assaulted by a police officer and a soldier on 1 May 2020 in Njube high-density suburb.

Chadomba was driving home from work when he had a misunderstanding with the law enforcement agents who were blocking the road.

Chadomba is represented by Jabulani Mhlanga of ZLHR, and has listed Matanga, Kazembe, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri and Phillip Valerio Sibanda, the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as respondents.

He said the assault caused him to suffer physical and emotional pain including financial loss as he had to pay medical bills for treatment at Mpilo hospital.

In another case, Sthukani Ncube, who resides in Lobengula high-density suburb in Bulawayo is suing Matanga and Kazembe for $250 000 after she was severely assaulted by eight police officers. She sustained serious injuries and bruises all over her body and a dislocated left shoulder.

Ncube, said the compensation is for pain and suffering, loss of income, and medical expenses after she was assaulted by the cops with truncheons at her residence on 25 April 2020.