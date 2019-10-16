Chief to First Lady Auxillia: Children born through incest must be killed

By Staff Reporter

A ZHOMBE traditional chief has made shocking calls for children born out of incestuous relationships to be put to death so as to avoid the visitation of misfortune in both the communities and the country.

Chief Samuel Samambwa was speaking at the launch of The Midlands Province Integrated Environmental on Monday.

The event was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia.

Being intimate with one’s own blood relation is referred to as incest.

Asked to comment on the issue of incestuous relationships which are rampant among Zimbabwean communities, Chief Samambwa went for extremes.

“A child who is born from an incestuous relationship is a taboo. That person doesn’t have a lineage or roots as he is from the same blood.

“Even if they are to have a family of their own, such people will still be a taboo. They will still not have roots, even before God,” he said.

In the yesteryear, Samambwa said, offspring used to be put to death.

“In the yesteryear, people born of such relationships were supposed to be killed.

“If we kill such people, it means we will not continue to have such a lineage. These people are a taboo. It’s not good for our society. Such people must be killed. Having them in our midst creates serious problems for our communities. Even fellow traditional leaders agree with me on that one,” he said.

In her response, the First Lady said killing was against the country’s laws and must not be condoned.

“We must get these individuals who are involved in such relationships arrested,” she said, adding, “We must report rapists in our midst and we must condemn early child marriages as it is against the law.”