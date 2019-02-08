Chigowe happy with Dynamos’ rebuilding mission

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe has expressed satisfaction with his team’s preparation for the 2019 season which kicks off next month despite a player exodus that saw the fading Harare giants lose a number of key players to rival clubs.

DeMbare, who in the past attracted some of the best players in the country, have been forced to rebuild their squad once again after key players left the club following a disastrous season which saw the former champions spend the season fighting relegation.

In fact, Chigowe has been left with no option but to rebuild the squad after Dynamos only managed to retain promising goalkeeper Simba Chinani, Jimmy Tigere, Godfrey Mukambi, Kudzanai Dhemere, Tawanda Macheke from their last season squad.

The veteran coach is however confident that he has assembled a formidable team and believes the record Zimbabwe champions can challenge for the championship in the upcoming league season.

“We are nearly done with our preparations, and we have an established squad of players and within two months, we will have horned our team tactics.

“Things are going on well and Dynamos are looking healthy,” Chigowe told reporters on Thursday.

DeMbare’s new look squad is headlined by veteran former Warriors forward, Edward Sadomba, who is returning to the club after a decade in which has played for clubs in South Africa, Mozambique, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Libya.

Midfielder Archford Gutu is reportedly close to agreeing terms with DeMbare after an unsuccessful stint in Sweden while midfielder David Shoko, who was part of the Harare club’s CAF Champions League squad in 2008 is also eyeing a comeback.

Shoko has been training with the team for the past two weeks and appears to have done enough to impress Chigowe.

“This is his second week with us and I’m hoping that if he shows the level of fitness that we are demanding, he will add experience to the rebuilding exercise. He is a disciplined young man, we have no problems having him in our camp,” Chigove said.

DeMbare have also looked beyond the country’s borders in a bid to reinforce its squad after signing Democratic Republic of Congo national Mbiyavanga Wombe while Ghanaian Robert Sackey has already impressed Chigowe.

“He has been with us for almost a week, but he is one player that will add quality to what we are trying to achieve. This is his second week, and we have been impressed with him so I think he will be able to sign with us,” Chigowe said of Sackey.