Chikurubi prisoner escapes, police on the lookout

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) are on the hunt for a 24 year old inmate who escaped Chikurubi Maximum Wednesday.

Danaishe Chinyama was serving a one-year sentence for a charge of malicious damage to property and had served eight months.

This was confirmed by assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement appealing to the public on the whereabouts of Chinyama.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Danaishe Chinyama (24) for escaping from Chikurubi Maximum Prison on 07/12/22. The suspect was serving 12 months’ imprisonment for malicious damage to property and had served eight months.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”