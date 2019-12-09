Child custody fight: Buyanga ex fires back

By Staff Reporter

SOUTH Africa based property tycoon Frank Buyanga’s ex-girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa has approached the High Court challenging her ex’s claims she has acquired an American visa she intended to use to run away with the couple’s five year old son, who is at the centre of a bruising custody fight between the two.

As the fight escalates, Muteswa argues that Buyanga lied to the court in order to win favours, and as such, should face criminal prosecution.

Buyanga was first to approach the courts seeking to have the school being attended by the minor cited as co-respondent in the child custody fight.

He also asked the courts to bar Muteswa from travelling outside the country with the minor, an application which was upheld by the High Court.

“Applicant has mounted a spirited potentially criminal enterprise to perpetrate a fraud on the court and secure its favour through a web of false information between him and his employee,” read Chantelle’s response.

“He has abused court process by motivating the court to inspect my passports for an American visa on his behalf which inspection demonstrates that the entire basis of this application is false.

“Notwithstanding the timeframe, it is evident in his own papers, it is clear that applicant simply invented the story of the existence of an American visa in my passport. He then continues to motivate the court on the basis of that fictitious story to hear him on an urgent basis, the false story is of his own thinking.

“It is denied that I plan to take the minor child out of Zimbabwe or out of Harare International School; quite the contrary it is applicant who has made a sustained attack on the child’s rights to remain in that school including threatening to stop paying the child’s fees if I refuse to allow his removal from that school as evidenced from attached files,” Muteswa submitted through her lawyer, Munyaradzi Bwanya of Wilmot and Bennet Legal practitioners.

Muteswa also asked the court to inspect her passports to clear out the possibility of herself having an American visa.

She said if the court finds no visa in her passport, then Buyanga should be charged for an offence of lying to the court.

The two have been fighting over the custody of their son for years.

Cases involving the minor have piled up in different courts and the First Family was recently dragged into the mess after Buyanga accused Muteswa of trying to use President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia to win the custody of the minor boy.