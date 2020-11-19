Children Of PF-Zapu/ZPRA Seek US$5 000 For War Vets’ Xmas Food Hampers

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

CHILDREN of ZPRA/ZAPU Veterans (COZZ) have launched a campaign to raise US$5 000 to help the elderly, sick, and destitute PF- ZPRA/ZAPU veterans during the coming festive season.

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched and by Thursday morning at least US$487 had been raised.

“Descendants of liberation struggle activists have launched an online campaign to raise money for food packs that will be given to struggle veterans who are unwell, elderly, and frail. The initiative is championed by the Children of ZPRA/ZAPU Veterans (COZZ),” Mpho Ncube, a spokesperson for the organisation said.

‘We, their children, and descendants have come together to form an independent and non-political party affiliated global union called Children of ZPRA/ZAPU Veterans (COZZ), committed to helping veteran-elders in need.

“To that end, COZZ launched its inaugural Xmas Food Hamper welfare project. For more information and to donate to the Xmas Food Hamper appeal, please follow the link below:

https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-xmas-cheer-to-pfzapu-amp-zpra-veterans

“Our food hamper campaign is in partnership with the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation and the ZPRA Veterans Trust. It is also endorsed by the Mafela Trust,” said Ncube.

He said COZZ Association will prioritise supporting these veterans of the struggle as a token of appreciation for the sacrifices they made for our freedom. This appreciation will be conveyed by us their children whilst they are still alive.