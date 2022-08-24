Chimanimani barlady stabs male customer after change dispute

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

MUTARE: A daring Chimanimani bar lady, Astaher Manyange, is facing murder charges for stabbing a man twice on his chest and arm after a heated exchange over change.

Police said the incident occurred this Monday around 1930hrs at Mudluri Bar, located at Ngangu Business Centre.

A male customer, Paul Masaiti (26), gave Manyange US$5.50 for a US$1.50 Castle lager quart and she gave him US$3 back.

Masaiti started to accuse the bar lady of shortchanging him and demanded for change pegged at US$4.50.

She refused to top up the customer before the dispute turned fatal.

” The bar lady went into the next room and came back wielding an okapi. She stabbed the man on his right arm and left side of chest.

“He sustained deep cuts on the chest and arm before he was ferried to Mutambara Mission Hospital for medication,” Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo, told NewZimbabwe.com.

Inspector Muzondo says members of the public must stop resorting to violence and solve issues in an amicable manner.

Masaiti, who is still bedridden at Mutambara Mission Hospital, is in a very critical condition.