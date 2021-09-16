Chimurenga Icon Thomas Mapfumo For SA Tour

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

CHIMURENGA music icon, Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo is set for a South African tour supported by his vibrant band, The Blacks Unlimited, urban grooves artist, Nox Guni and Darlington ‘Mhofela’ Tanganyika. The show is sponsored by Diaspora Insurance.

The tour will start on November 6 in Johannesburg and wrap up on November 7 with a performance in Pretoria.

In Johannesburg will give a show down at the Newtown Music Factory (formerly Baseline) before proceeding to Pretoria’s Pavilion the next day.

Tickets are pegged at R200 for ordinary entrance and R400 for the VIP section and are available for purchase online on the webtickets website.

The tour will be hosted by music promotion company, One Love Movement Events.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, One Love Movement Events co-owner, Ashton “Kachie” Mutuvha said, “We are very proud and excited to be hosting one of Zimbabwe’s greatest musician and living legend Dr. Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo.

“He comes all the way from the USA to grace us with his presence this November in South Africa. Our first event is earmarked for Newtown Music Factory formerly known as Bassline on the 6th and the second event is going to be held at the The Pavilion in Sunnyside Pretoria on the 7th,” Mutuvha said.

He added that the tour could have been hosted earlier but faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We could have held these events a lot earlier but this pandemic has been a huge disappointment to say the least. We encourage fans to turn up very early in order for us to start early and finish early as we are still adhering to covid rules and protocols, both shows start at 3pm,” he said.

“Covid-19 rules and protocols are our priority to stop the spreading of the virus. Fans are urged to mask up sanitize and get vaccinated.”

The tour will be livestreamed on One Love Movement Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to cater for fans who will not be able to attend physically.