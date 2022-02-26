WATCH: Chimurenga Music Icon Thomas Mapfumo Endorses Diaspora Insurance

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LEGENDARY Chimurenga musician, Thomas Mapfumo has endorsed Diaspora Insurance urging Zimbabweans living abroad to sign up for the company’s insurance products.

Diaspora Insurance specialises in crafting and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions for African expatriates.

It caters to the needs of African transnational citizens and offers the bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan to diasporans worldwide especially those living and working in the UK, Australia, EU, New Zealand, North America and the Middle East.

Over the years a number of Zimbabweans have found themselves stranded after losing a family member living abroad and have had to turn to crowdfunding through the Go Fund Me platform to foot repatriation and funeral bills.

Diaspora Insurance offers immediate financial intervention and pays out US$/£/€/R cash with 24 of proof of death. The cash takes care of funeral expenses for its registered members and to date has paid out over US$3 million cash in settled claims to its clients.

Speaking in an interview with musician Nox Guni, Mukanya as Mapfumo is affectionately known, urged Zimbabweans abroad to register with Diaspora Insurance so they get financial assistance in the event that they pass away or lose a loved one.

He said: “It is important that Zimbabwean expatriates sit down and find ways to solve the issue of catering for expenses when one passes away. When one is living abroad their wish is to be buried back home when they die and sometimes their families cannot afford the repatriation of their bodies. It is then crucial that diasporans register with Diaspora Insurance which caters for such expenses.”

For two decades now, the traditional music icon has been living in Oregon, USA and is proudly covered by Diaspora Insurance.

Watch Mapfumo’s interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6puCVXQYbuU