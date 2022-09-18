Chimurenga music percussionist, Lancelot Mapfumo dies

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

CHIMURENGA music icon, Thomas Mapfumo’s brother and long serving band member, Lancelot has died.

Lancelot, who was a percussionist in the Blacks Unlimited Band, succumbed to bone cancer, Sunday in the USA where he was living.

He had missed several shows where the band performed as he was unwell for some time.

Mapfumo’s former publicist, Blessing Vava confirmed the news.

He wrote: “One of the longest serving members of Thomas Mapfumo’s Black Unlimited Band percussionist Lancelot Mapfumo has passed on. Zvarwadza.”

