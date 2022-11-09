Controversial Harare businessman dragged to court over 10 months rental arrears

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

CONTROVERSIAL businessman and owner of EBA Insurance Private Limited, Malvin Chimutashu, is at it again after being dragged to the courts over failure to pay rent for almost a year at premises where his company operates in Mt Pleasant.

The complainant in the matter is retired banker Lawrence Tamayi who is seeking recourse at the Magistrates Court after Chimutashu’s suspected wilful default to honour his contractual dues for a period of ten months.

This comes after the embattled businessman attempted to evade the operationalisation of an initial court order which ruled in favour of property attachment to offset the outstanding arrears.

He managed to obtain an order from magistrate Lanzini Ncube setting aside the judgment which was handed in default following the accused’s absence from a Pre-Trial – Conference (PTC) under allegedly unclear circumstances.

In his application, Chimutashu argued that he was not served with the Notice of set down for PTC.

However, the certificate of service of notice of set down for PTC indicated that service was effected by affixing the Notice of set down to the letter box after diligent search.

Following clarity on the bottlenecks hindering progress, the matter is now set to continue in the courts.

Chimutashu is not new to controversy having used the same modus operandi to go for more than a year without paying rentals at prominent captain of industry, Misheck Kachere’s Arundel property.

Kachere had to drag Chimutashu to court to force him to pay his dues.

It is also alleged that Chimatashu has used the same method on several properties in upmarket suburbs where he lives large without paying rentals until he gets booted out or taken to court.

In another case, he is appearing before a Rotten Row magistrate to answer charges of fraud after allegedly duping a Harare woman of US$28,000 in a botched car deal.

It is alleged that the woman wanted to purchase a vehicle and went to Chimutashu’s company, Capital Auctions, and gave him US$28,000 but he failed to deliver the vehicle. He is being charged together with one Abel Bochu.