China ends two-child policy amid population concerns

BBC
China has announced that it will allow each couple to have up to three children, marking the end of a strict two-child policy.
According to state media outlet Xinhua, the change was approved by President Xi Jinping in a politburo meeting.
It comes after a once-in-a-decade census showed that China’s population grew at its slowest pace in decades.
This added pressure on Beijing to boost measures for couples to have more babies and avert a population decline.
The census, released earlier this month, showed an average annual growth rate of 0.53% over the past 10 years, down from a rate of 0.57% between 2000 and 2010 – bringing the population to 1.41bn.
