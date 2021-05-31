New Zimbabwe.com

China ends two-child policy amid population concerns

China ends two-child policy amid population concerns

31st May 2021
Spread This News

BBC

China has announced that it will allow each couple to have up to three children, marking the end of a strict two-child policy.

According to state media outlet Xinhua, the change was approved by President Xi Jinping in a politburo meeting.

It comes after a once-in-a-decade census showed that China’s population grew at its slowest pace in decades.

This added pressure on Beijing to boost measures for couples to have more babies and avert a population decline.

The census, released earlier this month, showed an average annual growth rate of 0.53% over the past 10 years, down from a rate of 0.57% between 2000 and 2010 – bringing the population to 1.41bn.

More to follow …….

New Zimbabwe.com