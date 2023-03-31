China imports macadamia nuts worth over 5 mln USD from Zimbabwe in 2022

Spread This News

Xinhua

HARARE – China imported macadamia nuts worth 5.18 million U.S. dollars from Zimbabwe in 2022, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe said Thursday.

“Hope to see a good harvest of macadamia nuts and greater export earnings for Zimbabwe this year,” the embassy said in a tweet.

China imported agricultural products worth 657 million U.S. dollars from Zimbabwe in 2022, up 22.64 percent year-on-year, underlying China as a big market for Zimbabwean agricultural products.

China ranked as the third largest importer of Zimbabwean goods last year, according to data from the country’s trade promotion body ZimTrade and statistics office, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural exports to China are set to grow further after the two countries last year signed a citrus trade protocol that could expand citrus exports to China, one of the world’s biggest consumers of citrus products.

Zimbabwe’s first shipment of citrus products to China is set for April this year, ZimTrade has confirmed.