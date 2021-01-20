China, South Africa Mourn SB Moyo

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga/Staff Reporter

CHINA and South Africa have sent messages of condolences following the death on Wednesday, of Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo through Covid-19.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe described the late minister as a “dear friend” and a “strong supporter” of the friendship between the two nations.

“The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe is deeply saddened by the passing on of Hon. Lt. Gen Dr Sibusiso Moyo. His outstanding contribution to the excellent relations between the two countries will forever be remembered.

“In this sorrowful time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the government and people of Zimbabwe. May our condolences bring you peace during this painful time,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy committed to standing with Zimbabwe to overcome a Covid-19 pandemic that has seen increased infections past few weeks.

South Africa, through its International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor also sent condolences to the Zimbabwe government over the former top soldier’s death.

In a statement, Pandor said the passing of Minister Moyo comes at a time when our two countries had agreed on a list of priority issues to be addressed following the previous Binational Commission chaired by the respective Presidents of South Africa and Zimbabwe in March 2019 in Harare.

She praised him for “his dedication and commitment to strengthening the deep bilateral relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe”.

Pandor also said Moyo “displayed true pan-Africanism” in the way he led on issues regarding South Africa and Zimbabwe’s relations and also multilateral bodies.

She said Moyo would be missed.