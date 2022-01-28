Chinamasa Joins SADC Panel of Elders

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

ZANU PF secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa and Andrew Mtetwa, a senior lecturer at the National Defence University have been appointed to the board of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group.

The appointment of the two members was confirmed by the Foreign Ministry Friday.

In a statement, the ministry’s spokesperson, Livit Mugejo said the appointment of two.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public of the appointment of Honourable Patrick A Chinamasa and Ambassador Andrew H Mtetwa to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group respectively,’’ Mugejo said.

“The appointments were made following approval by the 41st Ordinary Summit of SADC Head of State and Government held in Lilongwe, Malawi in August 2021.’’

The SADC Panel of Elders’ work includes “pre-empting timeously violent conflict and mediation capacities”.

“The Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group are part of the SADC Mediation and Conflict Prevention and Preventative Diplomacy structure that was established by the SADC Heads of State and Government in August 2014. The structure is aimed at strengthening SADC’s mediation capacities and timeously pre-empt violent conflict,’’ the statement reads.

The appointed candidate’s term of leadership is for four years.

Mugejo said the appointment of Mtetwa and Chinamasa showed the great potential that lies in Zimbabwean citizens in becoming influential leaders in the region.

“Their appointments are testimony to Zimbabwe’s ability to produce distinguished regional leaders.’’