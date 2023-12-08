Chinamasa urges Mabvuku-Tafara residents to take advantage of CCC crisis to vote Sakupwanya into Parliament  

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

ZANU PF Treasurer Patrick Chinamasa has urged residents of Mabvuku-Tafara constituency to take advantage of an ongoing crisis within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to vote party candidate Pedzai Sakupwanya into Parliament at Saturday’s by-election.

Gold-rich Sakupwanya faces CCC’s Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi for a second time after losing their first race in August.

The Saturday race was necessitated by Kufahakutizwi’s dramatic recall by CCC’s self-proclaimed Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, who later admitted to having made a mistake in withdrawing him from Parliament.

Speaking at Sakupwanya’s last rally before the poll Chinamasa told hundreds of residents in attendance not to disappoint them ‘as they did in August.’

In August Sakupwanya lost despite having massively invested in the constituency by drilling and installing solar boreholes, paying school fees for the underprivileged, introducing and paying for vocational training.

“There is a crisis within the CCC, they are holding axes and spears against each other and this has allowed us to be voted into office,” said Chinamasa.

“When you voted on August 23 you disappointed us but Mbuya Nehanda fought until the crisis in the CCC caused this by-election on Saturday.

“They are seriously fighting each other. There is Sengezo Tshabangu who is recalling all of them from parliament legally.

“We should not waste this chance, we should vote for Sakupwanya. The fights in the CCC are an opportunity for us to win, let us win on Saturday. Their issues are not ours, those are their problems.”

Kufahakutizwi was part of Tshabangu’s first batch of recalled Members of Parliament (MPs) on grounds they had ceased to be members of his movement.

Despite heavy contestations in courts and the public, Tshabangu has maintained a stranglehold on the party with a High Court judgement on Thursday barring all MPs he recalled from entering Saturday’s race on a CCC ticket.

Added Chinamasa: “Challenges will always be there but if you encounter one would you ask for a solution from the CCC when it is not in power, when it cannot fix your problems?

“To fix those problems, you have to tell Zanu PF through Sakupwanya. Have faith in him, show it by voting for him and he will do more, do not vote for the opposition.”

Sakupwanya is the biggest gold buyer outside of government.