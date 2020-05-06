China’s Gansu Province Donates COVID-19 Medical Supplies To Mash West

Spread This News











Xinhua

China’s northwest Gansu Province on Wednesday donated a consignment of medical supplies to Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West Province to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The medical supplies were handed over to the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province Mary Mliswa by the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun at a ceremony in Harare.

Goods donated include 12,000 face masks, and 1,000 protective suits.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Guo said the donations are a symbol of the friendship and the fraternity between Zimbabwe and China.

“In the face of this pandemic, ordinary Chinese and Zimbabweans have supported each other from the bottom of their heart, as they have done in the numerous crises in the past,” Guo said.

“Our aid to Zimbabwe and cooperation with Zimbabwe are always practical and visible, which means they must be result oriented, and truly serve the development of Zimbabwe and well-being of Zimbabwean people,” he added.

A second batch of medical supplies is also expected from China, Guo said, adding that a team of Chinese health experts is expected in the country to work with their Zimbabwean counterparts in fighting the pandemic.

Speaking on the same occasion, Mliswa expressed gratitude to Gansu Province and thanked the Chinese government for the generous donation.

“This is testimony of the sound relationship between Mashonaland West province and Gansu province in China, and it was birthed through the twinning arrangement between our two provinces,” said Mliswa.

The twinning arrangement between Mashonaland West and Gansu Provinces was signed in 2004. Over the years, the two sides have broadened cooperation and trade in many sectors.

Mliswa said the donation of the much needed medical equipment will go a long way in the province’s fight against COVID-19.

Since the virus was first detected in Zimbabwe, the Chinese government and businesses have acted swiftly to help Zimbabwe fight the spread of COVID-19.

Zimbabwe’s main coronavirus isolation and treatment center was upgraded by Chinese enterprises under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy at a cost of about 500,000 U.S. dollars.

The Southern African country has also received donations of medical supplies from Chinese foundations.