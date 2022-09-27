Chinese firms to host job fair for Zimbabwean youth

Spread This News

By Xinhua

HARARE: The Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe in partnership with Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe will host a job fair next month to give local youth the opportunity to find jobs within Chinese firms.

Dubbed the China-Stanbic Job Fair, the event will run on Oct. 14-15 at Stanbic Park in the leafy Borrowdale suburb of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

“The China-Stanbic job fair is about giving our youth opportunities to find employment within Chinese-owned companies,” Stanbic Bank said in a notice. “The job fair will also allow the showcasing of different Chinese and Zimbabwean companies and what they have to offer.”

The Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe is a grouping of Chinese-owned businesses operating in the country.

Last month, the China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Center in Harare and Victory Milestone Recruitment also hosted an inaugural two-day Zimbabwe Job Fair to facilitate face-to-face interaction between local job seekers and potential employers.

Fifty companies, including 25 Chinese-run enterprises, attended the fair which also attracted high school students seeking career guidance ahead of tertiary education.

Victory Milestone Recruitment marketing director Donald Rushambwa said the fair presented employers with a platform through which they could tap into the vast human resources that the country offered.

Chinese investment in Zimbabwe has been growing over the years, underpinned by the cordial relations that exist between the two countries.