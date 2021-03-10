Chinese Mine Drivers Battle For Life After Head-On Collision

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

HWANGE: Two drivers employed by Chinese mining company, Zambezi Gas here are battling for life in hospital after the tipper trucks they were driving collided head-on near the mine’s premises.

Reduced visibility as a result of dust was identified as the cause for the accident which occurred Tuesday mid-morning at Entuba Siding.

The two drivers, Andile Gula and Bekithemba Moyo both of Hwange were rushed to local colliery hospital with lacerations on the hands and each a fractured leg respectively.

Both were also complaining of chest pains when they arrived at the hospital, police confirmed.

In a police memo, Gula, who lost control of the tipper truck resulting in it veering to the lane, is being charged with negligent driving in terms of the Road Traffic Act.

“On the 9th day of March at 11:30 am a serious road accident occurred at Zambezi Gas Entuba Siding. Both Gula and Moyo were driving Scania tipper trucks going the opposite direction to each other. On approaching Entuba siding, Gula’s visibility was blurred by dust and he lost control and veered off resulting in collision,” said the police.

Moyo was trapped in the truck and was rescued by the mining company’s rescue team.

Police who attended the accident scene established that Gula was at fault and charged him with negligent driving.