Chinese Nationals Run From Court In Tanzania

BBC

SIX Chinese nationals who ran out of a court in Tanzania after their economic sabotage charges were dropped have sparked reactions online.

The charges were dropped after the director of prosecutions told the magistrate in a Dar es Salaam court that he had no intention of proceeding with the case, the privately owned Mwananchi newspaper reported Friday.

Immediately they were released, the Chinese men fled the court while running, into a vehicle outside and sped away.

It is not clear why they had to run.

The accused, who were employees of the Sinota Shipping Company, faced three charges that were non-bailable – meaning they would have remained in detention as their case was being heard.

One person commented on popular blogging platform JamiiForums: “Maybe they thought the court would change its decision before they got out.”

Another said: “When they think about the situation in court and in jail and then remember about their families in China – and then all of a sudden you are told you are free, to run is a must …”