Chinese Polytechnic expresses interest in working with Zim tertiary institutions 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Chinese Polytechnic college, Ningbo, says it is eager to deepen relations with Zimbabwean tertiary institutions after a successful twinning project with Harare Polytechnic.

Ningbo, is one of the polytechnics in China that majors in vocational training imparting skills to students.

The College is currently in a partnership with Harare Polytechnic which has seen the two engaging in exchange programmes capacitating students from Zimbabwe.

“When I visited Harare Polytechnic the principal mentioned that maybe we can enlarge the program to eight polytechnics in Zimbabwe. I am sure exactly the number of but I think there are eight polytechnics in Zimbabwe.

“So the Principal mentioned that maybe we can organise another program with more polytechnic students to be involved. If we extend the program to more polytechnics means we need to do this kind of matching with more polytechnics but we will try to do that,” said Zhang Huibo secretary of CPC.