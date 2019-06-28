Chinese pose grave danger on Mnangagwa – Mliswa

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa faces the danger of either being captured or removed by Chinese nationals operating various businesses in Zimbabwe, outspoken Independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa has warned.

Mliswa, who early this week claimed he had escaped a kidnapping attempt at a Chinese owned tile manufacturing firm in his constituency – 40km north-west of Harare – called on government to “review” Zimbabwe’s relations with the Asian economic behemoth.

Speaking in parliament on a point of privilege on Thursday, Mliswa accused the Chinese of disrespecting the laws of Zimbabwe.

“Government must review relations with China. I was kidnapped yesterday (Wednesday) in my constituency. Chinese have no respect for the laws of this country. Today it is Mliswa but next it will be the President (Mnangagwa) Mr Speaker Sir,” Mliswa said.

He added: “They violate the Labour Act most of the time, beating up employers (Zimbabweans).They have no respect for human dignity. They do shoddy business deals, contracts violated. We no longer have our faces in our own land.”

When relations with Western powers soured over Zimbabwe’s land reform programme and alleged human rights abuses at the turn of the century, then President Robert Mugabe adopted the “Look East Policy” which cemented relations with communist China.

Mnangagwa has continued with the policy amid claims the Chinese had a hand in the coup that toppled Mugabe in 2017.

Mliswa claimed the Chinese were also bringing into the country, a drug resistant strain of sexually transmitted diseases.

“They are also bringing in a strain of STIs which has proved difficult to treat in this country doctors have confirmed,” the former Zanu PF provincial chairperson said.

“They hire and fire willy-nilly.”

A Chinese worker at the tile factory reportedly battered traditional leader Chief Chivero early this month.

Reports claim the alleged Chinese aggressor has since been deported after the incident.

The owner of the factory however claims he is being harassed by Mliswa and Chief Chivero whom he accuses of demanding a US$16 000 bribe from him for purportedly doing business in his land.