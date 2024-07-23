Chinese-run Dinson Company refutes claims 19 workers died at steel plant; threatens legal action  

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

The Chinese-run Dinson Iron and Steel Company has dismissed claims that 19 workers were involved in fatal workplace-related accidents on the back of threats to institute legal proceedings against those peddling falsehoods.

This follows viral news stories published by some platforms Monday alleging that a devastating industrial accident had occurred at the Chinese-owned plant in Chivhu, resulting in the tragic loss of lives.

According to reports the workers allegedly succumbed to inhalation of toxic fumes emitted by the plant, leading to their untimely deaths.

“The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about workplace safety and the welfare of employees at foreign-owned companies operating in the region,” the viral report said.

But in a statement, the company distanced itself from the claims, insisting that members of the public are free to come and verify the claims.

“Dinson strongly refutes the allegations of deaths at the steel plant as alleged on July 16 2024. The company wishes to unreservedly express that these unfounded allegations are baseless and intended to cause disinformation,” the company said.

The company said it has not recorded any work-related fatality since the start of the project.

In response to the damaging tweets, the company said the government has since dispatched several regulatory agencies including NSSA to investigate the allegations and they have all found the aforesaid to be grossly untrue and baseless.

“Dinson Iron & Steel would like to assure the public that these claims are entirely unfounded and without merit. The organisation’s top priority is the well-being of its employees, and stakeholders including the community and the general public. The company has an open-door policy for everyone who may wish to understand more about our operations.

“Dinson will consider legal action against the peddlers of falsehoods,” the company added.