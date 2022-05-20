Chinhoyi announces water disconnection blitz on defaulting residents 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

CHINHOYI municipality has given notice to defaulting water consumers that they face the possibility of having supplies cut off to their households.

Non-payment of water bills to fund maintenance of water reticulation infrastructure, leaks amounting to 62,5% of treated water, among other reasons, are causing perennial acute water shortages in Chinhoyi.

In a notice to residents, town clerk, Maxwell Kaitano warned of a water supply disconnection blitz starting Monday.

“Notice is hereby given that council will be embarking on a disconnection blitz from Monday 23, 2022 to all customers who are in default and have no approved and current payment plan with council,” said Kaitano.

He urged individuals, corporates and institutions to clear arrears to avoid being cut off.

The town clerk hinted legal action would be taken against errant customers.

“Effective credit control measures shall be pursued on all defaulting customers to ensure that council recovers all outstanding debts,” he added.

Timeous payment of bills ensures improved service delivery, Kaitano said.