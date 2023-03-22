Chinhoyi CCC activist found dead

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) member of Mashonaland West Provincial Council, Edeline Chivimbo Huchu has been found dead in her house in Chinhoyi’s Mtapa suburb under mysterious circumstances.

Huchu is believed to have died while alone in her bedroom, where the body was discovered by police who had to break into the locked house Wednesday morning.

This was after neighbours raised alarm due to a heavy stench that was emanating from the house, and unusually not having spotted Huchu for some days.

According to sources, police with the help of neighbours had to break into the property where they were met with horror, finding Huchu’s lifeless body on her bed.

“It is believed she collapsed while alone at home and died. She could have passed on Saturday or thereabouts because the body was already decomposing,” a source who requested anonymity told NewZimbabwe.com

The elderly former teacher at Chirorodziva Primary School in Chinhoyi, where she mentored scores of now eminent personalities, was a staunch opposition activist having been instrumental in the penetration of then Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by late Morgan Tsvangirai into the predominantly Zanu PF terrain.

Among other political posts, Huchu was in the MDC Women’s Assembly as provincial deputy treasurer before her elevation to national executive.

At inception of CCC last year, the late opposition stalwart rallied behind the candidature of Nelson Chamisa to run for president.

At the time of her death, Huchu was serving as provincial councillor a position she assumed in 2018.