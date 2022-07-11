Chinhoyi in farm bricks ban U-turn

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

IN a major climbdown, Chinhoyi Municipality has reversed an immediate ban on the use of farm bricks in property construction works.

The ban, which was supposed to officially kick in on June 30, 2022, has now been put on ice until next year-end following last Thursday’s ordinary council resolution.

Chinhoyi mayor, Garikai Dendera told NewZimbabwe.com at the weekend the volte-face, coming hours after banning the use of brick type, was informed by the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country.

“We realised there was an outcry from residents and other stakeholders, emanating from fact the economy is bad and people don’t have disposable incomes to complete building hence lifting the ban,” said Dendera.

“Central government and councils have outstanding projects because there is no money, why then put unfair pressure on innocent residents facing the same bad economy.”

All those with already approved plans and plans to be approved before December 31 this year, will have a grace period until end of 2023 to finish building their properties using farm bricks.

Besides their inferior quality compared to concrete bricks and other kinds, farm bricks were outlawed as their manufacture is blamed for the massive environmental degradation in Chinhoyi and surrounding areas as unregulated sand extraction continues unabated.

The municipality had resolved to ban the use of farm bricks effective January 1, 2022, and thereafter issued a six months’ moratorium on the decision.

Brick moulders and residents were given an ultimatum to wind up using the type of bricks by June 30, but the unpopular decision jerked council to convene an urgent meeting last week.

Combined Chinhoyi Residents Association interim chairman, Tendai Musonza hailed the move to put a moratorium on the ban.

“Council backed down to pressure from residents who were resolute on that this decision was ill-concieved and was adopted without any public consultations. This is an indictment people power prevails over rushed and anti-people policies,” said Musonza.

The ban was in line with the ‘Smart City’ concept, which dictates materials used in construction activities must promote sustainable environmental use and exploitation of natural resources.

Manufacturers of farm bricks were leaving huge pits where they extract sand, and these swathes of land belonging to the local authority would be very costly to service before allocating stands.

ln making the unpopular decision, council also wanted to stop wanton cutting down of trees which the brick-makers use to fire kilns or ovens.