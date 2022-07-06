Chinhoyi man (21) in court for kidnapping toddler (2) 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Corespondent

CHINHOYI: A 21-YEAR-old Chinhoyi man is on trial at the magistrates court for allegedly kidnapping a toddler, who was luckily rescued a few hours after he had gone missing.

Blessing Santu of Chikonohono suburb appeared in court Tuesday facing charges under Section 92 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23, which relate to kidnapping or unlawful detention.

The State’s case, led by Tendai Tapi, is that on June 12, 2022 at around 1pm at 10316 Industrial Sites, Chinhoyi, complainant Yeukai Nyasocha’s two-year-old son was playing with his sibling aged seven at the premises’ backyard.

Court heard that after some time, the elder child came running and screaming to his mother that their baby had been kidnapped by accused person, who took him to an unknown destination.

A search was immediately conducted, and the minor was located within the vicinity.

Upon being interrogated, Santu failed to give a satisfactory explanation of the incident, thereby leading to his arrest for abduction.

The trial continues at the Victim Friendly Court.