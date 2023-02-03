Chinhoyi man (29) electrocuted while using ‘faulty’ lawn mower

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI man died Thursday morning after he was electrocuted by a lawn mower he was using to cut grass at his house.

The sad incident occurred in Chinhoyi’s Mapako low density suburb around 7am.

The deceased has been identified as Samson Tafadzwa Chafanza.

Police told NewZimbabwe.com the now deceased connected the machine to a powerpoint within the household.

Thereafter, he went and made contact with the mower and was struck by a powerful electric current, before collapsing.

“Upon touching the lawn mower, the now deceased suffered electric shock and collapsed. He was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said acting ZRP Mashonaland West spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) technicians were reportedly dispatched to the scene to establish what could have caused the mishap and were yet to finalise the report by the time of publishing.

However, sources said the mower could have been faulty resulting in live electric current getting into contact with morning dew, thereby making the wet piece of equipment lethal.