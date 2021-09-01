Chinhoyi Mine Collapses, Kills One

Spread This News











By James Muonwa

A 29-year-old employee at D-Troop Mine in Chinhoyi was Killed on Saturday after a large rock collapsed and crushed him as he prepared to knock off from work.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the death of Hermad Musona in the incident being treated as accidental.

Said Chitove: “Police are investigating a case of sudden death by mine incident, which occurred at D-Troop Mine in Chinhoyi, where a 29-year-old man was trapped.

“On 28 August 2021, Hermad Musona was coming out of a mineshaft after work when a large (rock) boulder suddenly fell on him. Other miners tried to rescue him, but he was already dead.”

A report was made at ZRP Murereka who attended the scene before conveying the body to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police urged mines to ensure safety at their respective workplaces to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

“We are really concerned with the prevalence of mine incidents in the province. We urge all those in the mining industry to carry out regular inspections to check if their mines are safe to avoid loss of life,” said Chitove.