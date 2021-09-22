Chinhoyi Terminates Dodgy Parking Deal, Massive Cash Leaks Unearthed

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Chinhoyi Municipality has resolved to terminate a shady five-year parking deal with a private traffic management firm, Clyna Trading, in which millions of dollars in potential revenue were reportedly lost due to corruption and financial leakages.

Cancellation of the obscure Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between council and Clyna Trading is curiously coming a few weeks before its expiry, raising eyebrows why the local authority has gone for years without raising the red flag on the suspicious deal, where the firm was responsible for electronic billing and collection of fees, rentals, towing, clamping and other applicable rates for motor vehicles.

Termination of Clyna Trading’s contract was tabled at last Thursday’s heated full council meeting held at Town House, with an initial futile attempt by the Audit Committee chaired by Alderman Blackmore Nyangairo to end the contract deemed outside its mandate.

This was, however, shot down by chamber secretary, Abel Gotora who said the recommendation to terminate the contract could not emanate from the audit committee, whose mandate is to superintend the work of all other committees.

As the protracted debate to jettison Clyna Trading unfolded, deputy mayor Mercy Mada finally tabled the human resources and general purpose committee recommendations, which also included ending the dubious pact with the traffic management company.

There was euphoria in chambers as the predominantly MDC Alliance council adopted Mada’s committee’s recommendations in toto.

Among the reasons for terminating the contract, Chinhoyi Municipality alleges gross financial impropriety by Clyna Trading, which is currently operating without a tax clearance certificate.

The firm is also accused of siphoning money through ‘dubious’ bank accounts, with one glaring instance in which deposits for parking fees were made into an account linked to Lash Boutique in Harare, which is reportedly owned by Clyna Trading director Clyde Makusha’s wife.

Council hinted it could pursue criminal proceedings against Lash Boutique.

Clyna Trading also reportedly failed to upgrade and automate bus termini as per the MoU.

The $17 000 yearly dividend in local currency declared to council recently, further exposed the financial malfeasance.

An adverse report by council internal auditor, Mark Choga highlights the absence of proper books of accounts, opening the possibility of massive cash leakages running into millions of dollars.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Clyna Trading director Makusha defended his company, saying all cash could be accounted for.

“All those accounts, including the boutique one, are our company accounts which information we supplied to council together with bank statements for their records. There was nothing which we did that was hidden, everything was clear and above board. Yes, the accounts are ours, we were the ones handling the money, so whether l deposited the cash into an account named Clyna or Clyde, or l put it into an account called Chimuti, it is me receipting the money therefore l have the right to use any (Point of Sale) swipe machine that l want,” Makusha said.

“At the end of the day, we have a record that we have had so many (POS) swipes, so much through Ecocash, this amount in United States dollars. It was not council handling cash, it was me. So this issue of where it (cash) was going is neither here nor there,” he added.

Residents, who have repeatedly raised concern over the prudence of engaging the private player amid reports of corruption involving parking marshals pocketing fees, welcomed termination of Clyna Trading’s contract.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Chinhoyi Residents Trust (CRT) coordinator, Peter Liwanda said further action against Clyna beyond cancellation of the opaque parking management services deal must be taken.

Liwanda called on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to descend on Chinhoyi Municipality and conduct a forensic audit to establish how the deal was structured, and who the beneficiaries were.

“As residents, we encourage ZACC to really look into this issue of Clyna Trading and how they have been using multiple accounts, how they have been dodging paying taxes to ZIMRA (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority), and how they managed to get the tender in the first place.

“Heads should roll at Chinhoyi Municipality. They (top managers) should be charged for gross negligence and incompetence for allowing such things to happen and prejudicing the residents,” Liwanda said.

Chinhoyi Residents Association (CRA) chairman, Clifford Hlupeko weighed-in saying a forensic audit should be instituted.

“Finally, council heeded the calls we have been making for a couple of years. Although they have taken long to respond, this is a welcome development.

“CRA boldly calls on council to bring a forensic audit so that everything is unpacked and laid bare for all stakeholders to know what shaddy deals, including financial mismanagement, were happening and who was sleeping on duty. There are accusations of dubious operations and sleaze, so there is need for transparency,” Hlupeko told NewZimbabwe.

The parking management services company, which was also booted out of Karoi and Chitungwiza, was engaged by the previous Zanu PF-dominated council and inherited by the incumbent MDC Alliance-led one.

The fate of Clyna Trading’s 21 parking marshals hangs in the balance with prospects council could absorb them as the local authority mulls establishment of a stand-alone parking business unit.