Chinhoyi Town Clerk Kaitano eyes Administrative Court judge’s post

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

INCUMBENT Chinhoyi Municipality Town Clerk, Maxwell Douglas Sande Kaitano, has successfully undergone the first round of interviews to fill the only post of judge of Zimbabwe’s Administrative Court.

He, together with other aspirants, will undergo another round of interviews after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) assesses comments from members of the public on the suitability of candidates.

A total of eight candidates last week sat for an aptitude test conducted in Harare for the special court.

As a result, the number has since been trimmed to three prospective candidates vying for the Administrative Court post, who are seasoned lawyer Burukai Muchadzireva, Tawanda Katehwe and Kaitano.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is now inviting members of the public to submit comments outlining the suitability, or lack thereof, of the trio.

“Members of the public are invited to make comments, if they have any, regarding the suitability of the prospective candidates shortlisted,” said the JSC in a statement.

Kaitano, a lawyer, is an experienced public administration practitioner and turnaround strategist having had an illustrious career as town secretary for Karoi, before moving to Chinhoyi Municipality to assume the town clerk’s post on August 15, 2016, taking over from Mungororo Mazai, who left unceremoniously.

Although his time at the council has had tumultuous phases clashing with councillors, Kaitano is credited for steering the ship resulting in improved service delivery despite the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

While at the helm, in 2022 the municipality scooped the Best Public Procurement Entity Prize at the Buy Zimbabwe Awards.

Kaitano sits on the Local Government Board (LGB), the body mandated to make senior appointments in the country’s local authorities.

Meanwhile, 36 candidates will contest for 10 judge’s posts for the High Court, among them regional magistrates and renowned practitioners, including media lawyer Wilbert Mandinde.

Former television personality, David Ochieng, and controversy-ridden Kadoma-based lawyer Ignatius Murambasvina are on the list of those vying for the High Court bench, among others.

Following the public interviews whose dates are yet to be announced, the JSC is expected to list nominees and then submit it to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who may assent to the names or ask the JSC to provide a fresh set of names.