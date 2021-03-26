Chinhoyi Wife Killer (55) Arrested

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI man, who killed his wife in cold-blood during a row over cool drink, was arrested Thursday at the scene of the gruesome murder.

Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspect Nelson Nhunge.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove said investigations on the gory incident were underway.

“We are investigating a murder case which occurred at House Number 8570 Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi where a 36-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 55-year-old husband,” said Chitove.

She added; “On 25 March, Nelson Nhunge and his wife Faith Mhlanga were at home when the husband requested for a drink and biscuits from his wife who refused alleging that he was not providing food at the house.”

Nhunge reportedly became violent, grabbed a cooking pot and struck his wife on the left eye and the handle broke-off.

“Nhunge then went outside and armed himself with a knife, returned to the kitchen and locked the door from inside. He also shut the window before stabbing his wife several times on the neck and chest, (before she) fell unconscious and died on the spot,” the police spokesperson said.

The matter was reported at Chemagamba police station, leading to Nhunge’s arrest at the scene.

Police urged members of the public to value the sanctity of life by resolving their differences amicably and desist from engaging in violence that leads to unnecessary loss of lives.

Members of the Ruvimbo Phase 1 community confirmed the couple had a history of domestic violence.