Chinhoyi Wife Killer (55) Remanded In Custody

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI man, Nelson Nhunge (55) who was arrested Friday for killing his wife in cold-blood during a row over cool drink, appeared in court Saturday facing a murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to 7 April for routine remand.

Presiding magistrate Tapiwa Banda advised Nhunge, who was not represented by a lawyer, to apply for bail at the High Court.

Circumstances are that on 25 March 2021 mid-morning and at house number 8570 Ruvimbo Phase 1, Nhunge asked for a drink and biscuits from his wife Faith Mhlanga (36) who refused alleging that the ex-soldier was not providing food for his family.

Nhunge reportedly became violent, took a pot and struck Mhlanga once on the left eye resulting in the handle of the pot breaking-off.

He then went outside and armed himself with a knife and returned to the kitchen before locking the door from inside.

Accused shut the window before stabbing his wife several times on the neck and chest.

Mhlanga, who was into buying-and-selling, bled profusely and died on the spot.

The matter was reported at Chemagamba police station, leading to the suspect’s arrest at the scene.

Review Nikisi prosecuted.