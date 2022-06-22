Chinhoyi woman stabbed to death in love triangle

By Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a fugitive suspected killer who reportedly stabbed to death a 38-year-old Chinhoyi woman after finding her in bed with rival suitor.

The incident happened Monday night at Staff Quarters, Chikonohono in Chinhoyi.

The now-deceased was identified as Petronella Ncube.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred on June 20, 2022 at Staff Quarters, Chikonohono in Chinhoyi.

“The victim, Petronella Ncube (38) was stabbed on the leg with a flick knife by her boyfriend, only identified as Tafadzwa,” said Nyathi.

In a bid to restrain the suspect from further inflicting harm on her mother, victim’s 11-year-old was knifed on the leg.

The passion-killer ran amok after finding Ncube cosy in bed with another man.

Nyathi appealed to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of suspected murderer to contact the nearest police station.