Chinhoyi’s JSC Offices Near Completion After 20 Years Of Construction

The JSC building which has taken Public Works Ministry 20 years to complete

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) composite building in Chinhoyi that has taken government nearly 20 years to complete is now nearing completion.

The building will have multiple courtrooms, offices, a library, a canteen and a kitchen.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited the site Saturday, workmen were busy plastering, glazing and flooring in readiness for the building’s official opening expected before year-end.

Construction contracted to a Chinese firm with help from the Public Works Ministry, began in 2001 and had been stalled due to lack of funding.

Works re-started early 2018 at the inception of the ‘Second Republic’.

When complete, the single-storey building is expected to ease judicial officers and other ancillary staff accommodation woes.