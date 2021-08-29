Chinomona Berates Women’s Bank Management As Official Foots 5km To Zanu PF Event 

By Anna Chibamu

AN irate ZANU PF national secretary for women’s affairs Marble Chinomona strongly Women’s Microfinance Bank management to take the institution seriously after they failed to provide transport for its senior official who had to walk 5km to a Zanu PF women’s league event in Goromonzi Friday.

The official, Moses Banhwa, walked more than 5 km from the Harare-Mtoko highway turn-off to Ivordale Farm.

This infuriated Chinomona as Banwa 20s arrived at the meeting late and sweat-drenched.

He was to give an address on how women can access loans to finance their business projects.

A visibly angry Chinomona, who was accompanied by Informationnr Monica Mutsvangwa said, “Do we have the Women’s Bank representantive here. Where are you? I heard you walked on foot from the main road turn-off? Is it true?”

Banhwa told the Senate President that it was indeed true that he had walked on foot from the main road. Despite several cars that thronged the event, no one gave him a lift even though he was wearing his uniform with the bank’s logo.

Chinomona said: “Sure, sure, sure, any officer ari kuuya kunotaura nevanhu vakawanda kudai kwaakutumira munhu afambe netsoka kunotaura nesu isusu. Bank kutadza kutenga motikari inofamba nemaofficers anoita basa muvanhu. Vanhu vari kutamba nesu nhai (This is depressing. A whole bank fails to acquire a vehicle for its employees who are involved in community work. You are joking! Do not play games with us)”.

She ablsoled Banwa of any wrongdoing and piled blame on the bank’s executives.

“Take your seat. This is not your fault but it all tells us that nothing serious is happening at this bank. There is nothing much to appreciate on about this financial institution. If something important was taking place, the management could have out-sourced enough resources for the employees to inspect projects that have been financed by this bank, that is if there are any at all. How many projects have you so far financed,” an irate Chinomona said.

Ironically, Mutsvangwa had earlier spoke highly of the bank saying: “President Mnangagwa opened this bank for us women so that we can access funds for our own livelihoods. We cannot afford to see women, especially the young ones going into sex work business. We want to see the young women engaging in the development of the nation and not flooding the streets begging. It is disturbing to see a young girl walking hand-in-hand with an elderly men who is supposed to be a great-grand father of hers just because he has money (blesser). It is our turn as women to take care of the men. Be the one to finance him. Do not go for older men because their pockets are loaded. Let us work together in unity and harmony,” Mutsvangwa told the women.